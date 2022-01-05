Double take! Kourtney Kardashian just shared never-before-seen photos from her family’s 2005 trip to Cabo San Lucas and fans can’t get over the fact that the 42-year-old Poosh founder looks exactly the same.

“You’re the only one out of the three that looks the same,” a user wrote, while another said, “You look the same! Didn’t change at all!”

Not only has her hair color remained a constant throughout the years, but Kourtney has also steered clear of plastic surgery. In December 2021, she responded to Instagram user who accused her of getting “Botox, nose job, some sort of buttshot or bbl.” She clapped back: “No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks.”

While her face is nearly identical 17 years later, there’s no question that her fashion has faced quite the evolution. In the first throwback pic, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum rocked a skimpy snakeskin bikini, square aviator sunglasses and a belly ring to boot. Now, her outfits are couture and she leans toward solid swimwear.

Keep scrolling through the slideshow and you’ll find some hidden gems of sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, too. And to say their style has shifted would be a serious understatement.

For starters, they’ve switched up their hair color a time or two. Since then, the 41-year-old Skims founder has had everything from an icy blonde ‘do to pastel pink strands. The 37-year-old Good American founder on the other hand has rocked blonde hair, caramel strands and a jet black hue.

And when comes to their clothing? Kim, who now wears Skims and Balenciaga on repeat, was photographed in a silky halter top that was very on trend for the time. Khloé, for her part, can be seen in a brown tank top with puka shell detailing.

The style evolution wasn’t lost on fans. TikTok star Tinx joked, “Long live chandelier earrings is all I have to say,” poking fun at the KKW Beauty founder’s gold jewels. “It’s Kim’s bangs for me,” another person quipped. Someone else added: “Kim and Khloe look so different.”

To see all these throwback photos in their glory, keep scrolling! Because from a gem of Kris Jenner to Kourtney’s sizzling bikini pic, we’re sharing them all, ahead!