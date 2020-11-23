Classically stunning! Kristin Cavallari attended the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 22, in a sleek dress with a glamorous high ponytail. And Stylish got exclusive details on how celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan created the look!

“Kristin was wearing an amazing dress with a high neck and lots of detail on the shoulders and sleeves, so we wanted to create a look that brought the hair up off her face and didn’t compete with her amazing wardrobe,” Marjan tells Us. “We opted for a high ponytail with lots of texture.”

After all, what’s better than a traditional pony with added flare?

Marjan started by prepping second-day hair with TRESemmé Volumizing Dry Shampoo, to give her strands a bit of grit, before adding clip-in extensions for additional length. Using the Wet Brush Shine Enhancer, Marjan gathered the hair into a half up style, creating a slick, bump-free finish at the roots, securing it with an elastic. At this point, she collected the remaining hair to add to the pony and secured it with another elastic.

Next, Marjan focused on creating loose, care-free waves that were equal parts laid back and glam. So, using a GHD Classic Curl Iron, she created spiral twist curls on small sections of hair, alternating the direction with each piece for added appeal. To help lock these into place, she applied TRESemmé TRES Two Unscented Extra Hold Hair Spray before separating with a wide tooth comb and fingers to break up the curls. This keeps the texture from looking stiff and overdone.

To give the base of the pony of a bit of oomph, the best technique is to back brush and finish with TRESemmé Dry Texture Finishing Spray throughout the length of the pony.

And voilà! You’ve got an updated high ponytail that anyone can wear this holiday season. Keep scrolling to see all the BTS snaps!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)