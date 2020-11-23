The 2020 American Music Awards may not have been the biggest red carpet of the year, but the stylish gathering still brought Us some of the best beauty looks we’ve seen in quite some time!

On Sunday, November 22, celebrities walked the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. to celebrate some of the greatest musical artists of the year. But as memorable as the performances were, it was the head-turning fashion and beauty that we couldn’t help but admire.

Always a major standout, Jennifer Lopez dazzled in a silver Balmain number with a plunging, scoop neckline, statement shoulders and a thigh-high slit. Her ensemble wasn’t the only thing people were buzzing over, though. Between the short wet hairstyle created by Chris Appleton and the “Mama Cita” nail art courtesy of Tom Bachik, there’s nothing subtle about the 51-year-old performer’s look.

J.Lo wasn’t the only one rocking a killer cool ‘do. Cara Delevingne added to her cool-girl aesthetic with a modern twist on old Hollywood waves. Hairstylist Danielle Priano created the shiny “S”-shaped waves using a Mason Pearson brush to smoothly brush the bends out “until all the waves melted together.” To add a bit of control and density, she sprinkled on an A-list favorite: Unite Expanda Dust. “Last night’s AMA look was inspired by Cara’s retro suit and was a true collaboration between the entire glam squad to make a very Debbie Harry meets Helmet Newton vibe come to life,” Priano explains.

To see these and many more hot beauty looks from the 2020 AMAs, keep scrolling!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)