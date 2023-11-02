The 13th annual WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards proved to be a night to remember — for Kylie Jenner in particular.

The 26-year-old reality star was honored with the coveted Brand Innovator of the Year amid the launch of her new fashion label, Khy, at the Wednesday, November 1, soirée in New York City.

“I’ve always loved beauty and fashion,” she said during her acceptance speech. “To be recognized for the success of the brands [Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby] I’ve built and my new Khy, which launched today, is so special.”

On the red carpet, Jenner looked as glamorous as ever, strutting her stuff in a strapless gown by Ferragamo. The floor-length number featured a leather bodice that fell into a jersey skirt. She complemented the garment with voluminous curls, rosy cheeks and chunky gold earrings.

In addition to being praised for her career wins, Jenner made headlines for her relationship with Timothée Chalamet. Though the lovebirds — who have been linked since April — walked the carpet separately, they sat next to each other inside the venue.

Keep scrolling to see Jenner and more at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: