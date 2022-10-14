Mom and Dad’s night out! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stepped out for a date night while color-coordinating in sexy black ensembles.

The couple, who share 4-year-old daughter Stormi and an 8-month-old baby boy, hit West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s on Thursday, October 13. The Kardashians star, 25, stunned in a skintight, thigh-high mini dress that was cinched at the hip with a longer piece of fabric that slid down one leg. She paired the latex fit with knee-high black stiletto boots and coordinated the look with dark nails.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, complemented his partner’s style with fitted black pants and a charcoal-colored jacket with a black tee underneath emblazoned with a white design on the front. While Jenner opted to go out sans jewelry, Scott wore a silver chain around his neck. The pair, who held hands as they walked to the restaurant, also sported matching blackout sunnies.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave birth to the couple’s second child in February, announcing they named him Wolf before quickly deciding to change his moniker to a name they have not yet revealed.

“We really didn’t have a name. We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained in a September episode of The Kardashians. “Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloé Kardashian suggested Wolf and I liked the WW.” (Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster, and both of their children have his last name.)

Jenner admitted, “So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?’”

Despite the pressure she faced when it came to naming their little one, the California native felt much more prepared — and in the moment — this time around.

“I feel like with my second [child], you just anticipate everything and you know what’s going to happen because you’ve done it before,” she shared on the show. “I feel like I was a lot more present this time.”

Jenner also got candid about her postpartum struggles, revealing in a May TikTok that she had previously been dealing with some difficult emotions following her son’s birth.

“When your postpartum hormones start to level out 😅😅😃,” she captioned the video of herself lip-syncing to audio from an old episode of Life of Kylie.

“Dude, I’m getting my personality back though. Like, I’m feeling like myself again,” she mouthed in the TikTok clip. “I really was not myself.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Jenner and Scott’s night out on the town: