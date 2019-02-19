For someone who gets as much exposure as Kylie Jenner, there are certain things she chooses to be secretive about like her daughter Stormi or her maybe-engagement to Travis Scott. But in Paper magazine’s Transformation issue the new mom opened up about money, makeup and plastic surgery.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” she told the publication. “I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.”

Katy Perry Looks Unrecognizable With Bleached Brows and Jet-Black Hair on ‘Paper’ Magazine Cover

She doesn’t deny that her lips are courtesy of fillers but she always had a lipstick obsession growing up. From the Lip Kit creator, this comes as no surprise. But how exactly did she transition her love of lippies into a multi-million dollar business? She followed her heart. “I just knew for myself as a customer, like, why am I buying a lip liner and a different lipstick?” She told the publication. “I wanted it the same color, I wanted it to be easy. And I really spent every last dime that I had starting it, not even knowing if it would be successful.”

Clearly following her gut paid off when in 2018, Forbes predicted Jenner would become the youngest billionaire with a net worth of $900 million. Even though she does consider herself self-made since none of her income comes from inheritance, she is aware that the Kardashian brand name helped build her business.

But it wasn’t just about money —which she claims she doesn’t even think about — her cosmetics empire is a way for her to promote something she truly believes in. “Makeup is something that makes me feel empowered, makes me feel good, and I think it’s such a positive thing,” she said. “There’s no harm in playing around with it and feeling good about yourself.”

She showed off that playful side in the shoot that accompanied the story. Wearing her hair in different bleach blonde styles, the 21-year-old rocked different ensembles ranging from a black and white pantsuit to a sporty leotard. Keep scrolling to see all the images from the fun and sexy Paper set.