Calling all beauty lovers! Labor Day weekend is almost here, which means it’s time to scope out all of the best makeup and skincare sales before things get too crazy.

This year’s beauty sales include everything from drugstore products, like those from Milani Cosmetics and Essence to luxury skincare brands like Algenist and DHC. Plus, there’s a chance to score beauty freebies, free shipping, and buy one get one free deals. What more could you ask for, really?

Cheetos Is Hosting a Fashion Show at NYFW — Plus a Style Bar Complete with Snack-Inspired Manicures, Makeovers and Hair Styling

And since your Labor Day weekend is bound to be jam-packed with travels or binge-watching your new fave TV show from the couch, chances are you won’t find time to pick up products in-store (but kudos to you, if you do!). Thankfully, so many brands are offering sitewide deals with generous promo codes. You can easily add to your cart from the airport, train, or bed, if you so please.

If you’re looking for product recommendations to keep in mind as you shop, look no further! There’s Grande Cosmetics Plumping Lipstick with a satin, hydrating finish that comes in five perfect-for-fall shades. We’re also loving the Gilded Eyeshadow Palettes from Milani Cosmetics, which rival all of the luxe options you’ve had your eye on at Sephora.

Reebok Is Giving Away Free Swarovski Crystal-Covered Sneakers Inspired by Cardi B’s Nails

Plus we can’t help but mention that this is the best time to stock up on classic bestsellers, like Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer, the Instagram-famous Beachwaver tool you’ve been dying to try, Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow, or some new brushes from Sigma to give your makeup bag a fall refresh.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for a look at all of the best Labor Day weekend beauty sales!