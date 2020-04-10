Ink drama! The Real Housewives of New York City welcomed their newest cast member, Leah McSweeney, with a bit of controversy over her tattoo collection — and now she’s sharing the meaning behind all of them.

On the Thursday, April 9 episode, a few of the ladies took a trip to the Hamptons, where McSweeney told Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer about her tattoos, including a “tramp stamp” on her lower back. Needless to say, the women were not thrilled about it.

“Leah has a beautiful body and I think that says something negative about her that she would get tattoos because it’s very self-[defaming],” Morgan explained during a testimonial.

Then, when Morgan met up with Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley, they all further discussed their issues with the body art. “I don’t talk to people with tattoos,” Singer said, before admitting in a confessional, “I’m not sure what a tramp stamp is, but it doesn’t sound very nice.”

However, the newbie has now opened up with BravoTV.com about all her designs, including that lower back ink, which was her first one. “I definitely wasn’t the legal age to get it… I thought it was just the best idea ever to get my name on my lower back. I don’t know why,” the 37-year-old told the publication.

“It’s not like I have a penis tattooed across my forehead or a gun tattooed on my neck,” she said of Thursday’s episode drama. “I have pretty, little, cute tattoos. I have a Chanel tattoo!”

There are a few not pictured, including a piece of jewelry on her foot and a money sign on the inside of her finger, but to see the rest and their meanings keep scrolling!

