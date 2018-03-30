If you’ve been looking for some new bling, you’re in luck. Meet LIFE, the new fine jewelry collection created by Larissa Bond in partnership with Iconery and its founder Ivka Adam. Oh and for those unfamiliar with the brand take note: LIFE already has a stamp of approval from Heidi Klum and Emma Roberts and they carry a stunning Ankh ring designed by none other than Rashida Jones.The gold jewelry collection contains five different pieces all complete with her signature touch: gold block letters that spell life. Bond, who is a former model, combines a minimal aesthetic that is edgy yet elegant and modern with a hint of art deco vibes. The effect: baubles that are eye-catching, feminine and wearable. The LIFE collection includes a Tag Bracelet which retails for $95, a LIFE Tag Necklace (also $95), a ring that retails for $250, a Cuff which retails from $630 and a Wide Cuff that retails for $710. Scroll down to see the pieces that are about to become your go-tos.