Meghan Markle‘s engagement ring from Prince Harry is perhaps one of the most talked about celebrity sparklers of all time. From the original to the wedding band and redesign, the gorgeous rock is a must-see.

In 2017, Harry, 38, popped the question to the Suits alum, 41, with a three-stone diamond, which was designed by the British royal himself. The impressive rock features two stones from Princess Diana‘s jewelry collection with the center diamond coming from Botswana — a country that holds special significance to Harry because he visited many times there as a child. It is also where the couple spent a significant amount of time during the early stages of their romance.

The public got its first glance at the jewel when the couple announced their engagement in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27 of that year. Markle was a glowing sight as she flashed the piece to cameras while wearing an emerald green frock from P.A.R.O.S.H., fittingly named “The Megan.” She paired the bow-adorned number with a white wrap coat by Line the Label. Harry, for his part, looked dapper in a blue suit.

In the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan — which premiered in December 2022, four years after their wedding and nearly two years after they announced their decision to step back as senior royals — the Spare author and California native opened up about the moment Harry got down on one knee.

“I wanted to do it earlier, because I had to ask permission from my grandmother, [Queen Elizabeth II],” the Duke of Sussex recalled in episode 2 of the show, detailing his plans to propose. “I couldn’t do it outside of the U.K.”

Harry described the romantic setup he made in the garden, which included 15 battery-powered candles. The episode then cut to Meghan excitedly calling what appeared to be her former BFF Jessica Mulroney.

“Oh, my God, Jess … it’s happening, it’s happening, it’s happening! Oh, my God, he told me not to peek,” Meghan said before a photo of Harry asking for her hand panned over the screen.

Off camera, a producer asked “what position” the prince was in when he asked Meghan to marry him. “Downward dog,” he joked. “Of course, I got down on one knee. Of course, I did.”

The Bench author went on to gush that they were both “so joyful and excited” in the moment. “I was like, ‘Ah, we’re doing this!’”

In the years that followed, Meghan’s ring underwent a few changes following their nuptials and the 2019 birth of their son Archie. The lovebirds also share daughter Lilibet, who they welcomed in 2021.

