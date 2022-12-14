Meghan Markle‘s engagement ring from Prince Harry is perhaps one of the most talked about celebrity sparklers of all time. From the original to the wedding band and redesign, the gorgeous rock is a must-see.
In 2017, Harry, 38, popped the question to the Suits alum, 41, with a three-stone diamond, which was designed by the British royal himself. The impressive rock features two stones from Princess Diana‘s jewelry collection with the center diamond coming from Botswana — a country that holds special significance to Harry because he visited many times there as a child. It is also where the couple spent a significant amount of time during the early stages of their romance.
The public got its first glance at the jewel when the couple announced their engagement in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27 of that year. Markle was a glowing sight as she flashed the piece to cameras while wearing an emerald green frock from P.A.R.O.S.H., fittingly named “The Megan.” She paired the bow-adorned number with a white wrap coat by Line the Label. Harry, for his part, looked dapper in a blue suit.
“I wanted to do it earlier, because I had to ask permission from my grandmother, [Queen Elizabeth II],” the Duke of Sussex recalled in episode 2 of the show, detailing his plans to propose. “I couldn’t do it outside of the U.K.”
Harry described the romantic setup he made in the garden, which included 15 battery-powered candles. The episode then cut to Meghan excitedly calling what appeared to be her former BFF Jessica Mulroney.
“Oh, my God, Jess … it’s happening, it’s happening, it’s happening! Oh, my God, he told me not to peek,” Meghan said before a photo of Harry asking for her hand panned over the screen.
Off camera, a producer asked “what position” the prince was in when he asked Meghan to marry him. “Downward dog,” he joked. “Of course, I got down on one knee. Of course, I did.”
The Bench author went on to gush that they were both “so joyful and excited” in the moment. “I was like, ‘Ah, we’re doing this!’”
Keep scrolling to learn every detail about Meghan’s engagement ring:
Credit: Shutterstock(2)
In the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan — which premiered in December 2022, four years after their wedding and nearly two years after they announced their decision to step back as senior royals — the Spare author and California native opened up about the moment Harry got down on one knee.
In the years that followed, Meghan's ring underwent a few changes following their nuptials and the 2019 birth of their son Archie. The lovebirds also share daughter Lilibet, who they welcomed in 2021.
Credit: AP/Shutterstock
When Meghan Said 'Yes'
With the help of Cleave and Company, Harry created the gem with a large cushion-cut center coming from Botswana.
“We camped out with each other under the stars,” Harry recalled in the couple's first-ever joint interview after announcing their engagement. “She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.”
Meghan, for her part, explained how she and Harry coped with long-distance dating. “I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we’re doing a long-distance relationship,” she said. “We made it work.”
Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
When Harry Explained the Ring's Significance
Harry told BBC during a post-engagement interview with his then-fiancée that he used a new rock from Africa combined with diamonds that his mom, Princess Diana, once wore. “The ring is yellow gold, because that’s [Meghan’s] favorite, and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this — on this crazy journey together,” he said.
Meghan gushed over the design at the time, telling the BBC, “Everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [Princess Diana’s stones] and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us.”
Credit: JJc/Shutterstock
When They Said 'I Do'
At the altar in St George's Chapel on May 19, 2018, Harry placed a gold wedding band on Meghan's ring finger. The metallic addition was a gift from Queen Elizabeth from Cleave and Company, crafted from a piece of Welsh Gold.
(Princess Kate was also presented with a Welsh gold band when she married Prince William in April 2011.)
Credit: Rupert Hartley/Shutterstock
When Harry Gave Meghan an Upgrade
In June 2019, the duchess made her first public appearance following the birth of Archie at the annual Trooping the Colour parade. As she waved to onlookers, she showed off a new pave-set ring sitting next to her wedding ring.
Harry helped create the piece with jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to mark the couple’s wedding anniversary and celebrate their growing family.
Within the eternity band the prince placed birthstones for Meghan, Archie and himself on the underside of the delicate piece. Archie is represented by a green emerald, Harry a blue sapphire and Meghan an olive-green peridot stone.