Must-Have Beauty Products to Pack for Memorial Day Weekend

Grab your best bikini and set off to somewhere sunny, because the unofficial start of summer is around the corner!

Whether you plan on hitting the beach with friends or enjoying a backyard barbecue with the family, there’s a handful of beauty products you’ll want to have on hand for Memorial Day.

And while we know how tempting it is to pack all the skincare and makeup (we like options, people!), there are a few products that can seriously be saviors during a weekend getaway.

The most important? Sunscreen — and a lot of it! To prevent a nasty sunburn that gets in the way of your plans, look for a lotion with at least SPF 30. And don’t just dab on a little here and there — lather it up!

Dermatologists recommend applying around one-half of a teaspoon to your face and one ounce (aka a shot glass) to your body. One of our favorites is Australian Gold’s Plant Based SPF, which not only provides protection from UVA and UVB rays, but also has a moisturizing formula with a dewy glow to boot.

You’ll also want to throw a vitamin C serum into the mix, like the Uncommon Beauty Pineapple Peptide Nectar. It’ll keep your skin bright while protecting against environmental aggressors. Plus, Kristin Cavallari told Us that it’s her “favorite product” in her newly launched skincare line!

“It really does check every box. You can use it morning and night, it’s light, it absorbs beautifully into the skin and it also smells really nice,” the 34-year-old founder said to Stylish.

Aside from skincare, dry shampoo is a product that you’re not going to want to forget. Seriously, it’ll save your strands on many occasions. Whether you don’t have time for a full blowout after the beach or have fine hair that needs a volume boost in the humidity, it’s a must have.

Not sure which one to buy? Give the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Refreshing Dry Shampoo a go. It smells like a delicious mix of salted caramel and vanilla, doesn’t leave behind white flakes or a powdery residue and absorbs oil in 30 seconds flat.

For a full breakdown of an editor-approved MDW beauty packing list, keep scrolling. From the ever-important sunscreen (SPF 50, baby!) to dry shampoo that will save your oily strands, we’re breaking down the products to stock up on for the start of summer!