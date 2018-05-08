The heavens were truly the limit for the hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2018. The annual Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art always boasts a litany of epic glam, but this year’s turnout, inspired by the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination”, truly stands in a category of its own. And as we do with all red carpets, our editors have chosen the best of the best beauty looks of the night! Hair and makeup fans, settle in!

From Amal Clooney’s custom persimmon-red lip that complimented her out-of-character (but always chic tousled updo) to Zoe Kravitz’s nude and glowing makeup, there was seemingly endless inspiration to take from. Whether you want to channel a saint like Kate Bosworth or a decadent sinner a la Blake Lively, here are the hair and makeup standouts that were sent from the beauty gods — including products and pro tips to get them.