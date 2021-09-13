A force in fashion! Anna Wintour, the chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue, has officially arrived to the 2021 Met Gala — and her ensemble is certainly wow-worthy.

The fashion icon arrived to the gala in a floral Oscar de la Renta gown. The long-sleeved number is positively elegant, featuring a mermaid silhouette and a ruffled train.

This is a big change for Wintour, who almost exclusively wears Chanel to the renowned event. In fact, she’s done so for the past decade — and fans are shocked to see her opt for something different.

It shouldn’t come as a shock that the 71-year-old journalist and style icon made a statement on the red carpet, as she’s been an honorary co-chair for the event since 1999. That in mind, her look for the 2021 soiree, which is happening today, Monday, September 13, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, was nothing shy of impressive.

And it’s no surprise that she brought out all the stops given the 2020 event was canceled and the 2021 event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wintour’s ensemble plays perfectly into the evening’s theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which was chosen as a way to honor American designers. She told The New York Times that she chose the designer “an homage to my dear friend Oscar de la Renta.”

This exhibit, which is the first of two separate installations, will open on September 18, and mark the Costume Institutes 75th anniversary. It will feature designs from John Rogers, Sterling Ruby, Prabal Gurung and Andre Walker, according to Vogue.

“I’ve been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around the issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective,” Andrew Bolton, who is the curator for the Costume Institute, told the outlet.

He continued: “I really do believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance. I think young designers in particular are at the vanguard of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency, much more so than their European counterparts, maybe with the exception of the English designers.”

Wintour, who controls the guest list for the event, made sure that her look honored the so-called “renaissance.” To get an up-close peak at her epic fashion statement, keep scrolling, because Us Weekly’s Stylish has rounded up photos to help capture every angle, below!