Bring on the bling! Social media stars and fashion-forward celebrities hit the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13, wearing everything from American-inspired ensembles to meaningful mesh dresses.

And while the couture clothing certainly leaves much to obsess over, it’s important to pay special attention to the stars’ accessory game. Sure, a few showed up with some, um, questionable accessories. (Read: Frank Ocean’s Shrek-like baby doll, Hunter Schafer’s spider and Kid Cudi’s troll doll necklace.)

But others opted to tap jewelry houses like Bulgari, Cartier and Tiffany & Co. to frost themselves from head to toe. And take it from Us, the sheer amount of shimmer gracing the steps of the Met is enough to make jaws drop.

Take Rihanna for example. She made a style splash in an over-the-top and very voluminous Balengica gown, but her jewels simply stole the show. The Fenty Beauty founder rolled up completely iced out in over 267-carats of diamonds from Bulgari.

The star wore a high jewelry necklace from the brand that featured nine pear-cut diamond that totaled 14.55 carats, 107 round brilliant-cut diamonds that accumulated to 35.84 carats and 6.54 carats of pave-set diamonds. That piece was stacked with a heritage necklace from the brand that totaled 81.9 carats. RiRi also slipped on a 5-carat black ceramic ring from designer Thelma West.

Serena Williams was another surefire standout in the diamond department. The tennis star, who rocked a complete Gucci ensemble with a lace jumpsuit and pink faux-fur ombré coat, topped off her look with nearly $1 million of jewels thanks to Zales.

And get this: the athlete even helped design her jewels! She selected a mix of 700 round, brilliant and pear-shape diamonds weighing in at 165 carats. Her look was complete with a gorgeous necklace, pendant earrings, a cuff and a handful of rings.

The men at the Met served up style inspo too, with everyone from Troye Sivan to Kit Harrington stepping on scene with a handful of baubles.

But it was Finneas O’Connell that had Us doing a double take. The songwriter, who wore a custom red Givenchy suit, slipped on a stunning necklace below his blazer thanks to Cartier. While the chunky gold piece took center stage, he also rocked three rings from the brand.

To see all these pieces and more of the best bling moments from the 2021 Met Gala, keep scrolling!