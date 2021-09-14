It’s the power pony for Us! Kristen Stewart brought the best of beauty to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13, rocking an intricate updo and ultra-glam makeup for the event, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

With a perfect pouf at the front and a high ponytail in the back, hairstylist Adir Abirgel gave the Twilight alum what he dubbed a “50’s pinup” hairstyle thanks to a full range of Virtue Labs haircare products.

When it came to makeup, the star turned to makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, who completed Stewart’s glam with a little help from Chanel Beauty. Two of the hero products? Inimitable Black Mascara ($32) and Lip Gloss in #722 ($44).

As for the fashion? The Spencer star, who recently debuted a new hair color at the Venice Film Festival, showed up in a ‘70s-eque Chanel ensemble complete with a ruffled pink blouse and wide-legged white pants. Stewart even threw up the peace sign in a few photo ops to drive home her era-inspiration.

The 31-year-old actress has been making quite the stylish splash in recent weeks, hitting the Venice Film Festival in one fashion-forward look after the next.

Perhaps her best moment from the Italian event however was the sea foam green silky set she wore to the Spencer premiere. With lace trimming and black belt cinched at the waist, the star looked simply chic.

Still, her outlook on fashion differs from that of her character’s. The actress recently opened about the Princess of Whales’ iconic fashion while speaking at the Venice Film Festival.

“[It] didn’t really matter what she was wearing. She was someone who used clothes as armor but was so constantly available and visible. She couldn’t hide, she wore her heart on her sleeve and that, to me, is the coolest thing she did,” she said.

When it came to getting into character for the film, Stewart has been dressed in items from the Chanel archives. In the official movie poster for example, she wore a cream-colored organza evening gown that mirrored an item from the fashion house’s 1988 collection. It was embellished with gold and silver sequins as well as floral branches.

While we anxiously await the release of Spencer — and all the fabulous fashion the comes with it — get your style fix by checking out Stewart’s Met Gala look from every angle.