Lit with Lizzo! The Met Gala might have a no cellphone policy, but that didn’t stop the rapper from sharing an epic look inside of Fashion’s Biggest Night.

The 34-year-old “About Damn Time” musician arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 2, wearing a Thom Browne black gown with gold embellishments. While she hit the red carpet with her most important accessory — her flute — Lizzo made headlines for her reaction to Kim Kardashian’s entrance at the “In America: An Anthology Of Fashion”-themed party.

“That’s Kim Kardashian y’all. F—k!” the Yitty cofounder declared as the reality star, 41, rocked Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 Jean Louis gown. “She look good as f—k too.”

Once inside, Lizzo spent time with Billie Eilish, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi and more.

“It’s a video, bitch!” she screamed while posting with the “Happier Than Ever” singer, 20, the Hadid sisters and Ciara.

Lizzo also revealed who performed at the fundraiser, something that is kept under wraps for attendees before the big night.

“GOAT,” she wrote alongside a video of Lenny Kravitz on stage on Monday.

It’s rare for social media users to follow along with Met Gala guests as Anna Wintour reportedly banned phones ahead of the 2015 fundraiser.

“The use of phones for photography and social media will not be permitted inside the gala,” a memo sent to guests read.

One year prior, the Vogue editor-in-chief declared, “I’ve never taken a selfie and I don’t plan to start now.”

Lizzo wasn’t the only one who snuck a few snaps at the event, however.

Gemma Chan proved to be a Bridgerton fan, sharing a selfie with Nicola Coughlan and Phoebe Dynevor before grabbing Simone Ashley for a second shot. The Crazy Rich Asians star also nabbed an epic selfie from a van with several A-listers including Emma Stone, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

“After hours …” she captioned a solo mirror pic in the early hours of Tuesday, May 3.

Scroll through for a glimpse inside the Met Gala: