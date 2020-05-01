28 Fabulous Mother’s Day Gifts That Will Make Mom Lose Her Cool

Mother’s Day is rapidly approaching and the leading lady in your life deserves a present that will make her feel like a queen. To help you in your last-minute search, Us Weekly’s Stylish has rounded up the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle gifts that mom’s bound to lose her cool over.

The special day falls on Sunday, May 10 — less than two weeks away! As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the nation, it’s likely that this year’s celebrations might look quite different this year, especially if you’re still in quarantine. But that doesn’t mean you can’t spoil mom from the comfort and safety of your own home.

If you’re big into Mother’s Day-themed presents, let Us suggest some of our faves, available online! First, every fashion-loving mama will adore the Lingua Franca Champagne Mami Sweater, the perfect wardrobe must-have for the woman who loves bubbly just as much as her coffee.

Next up is the Phenomenal Woman Hat, a stylish accessory that both celebrates mom’s superpowers and brings awareness to an important cause. All proceeds for the pink hat benefit Families Belong Together, a non-profit working to reunite separated families at the border.

And there are so many more unique mom-themed gifts where that came from! There are fun socks for the mama who loves all this comfy-cozy and a plush robe embroidered with “supermom” on the back. Plus there’s a special Mother’s Day care package deal going on from innovative makeup brush brand, Artis, and a body collection designed specifically with mom in mind.

From crazy-good skincare kits and makeup palettes to alcohol-infused gummies and Instagrammable bouquets, keep scrolling to check out our full list of Mother’s Day gift ideas!