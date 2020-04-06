Looking back. Michelle Money and her daughter, Brielle, shared many sweet social media moments ahead of the teenager’s skateboarding accident.

The former reality star welcomed Brielle with her then-husband, Ryan Money, six years before joining Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor in 2011. (The Utah native went on to appear on Bachelor Pad that same year, then joined Bachelor in Paradise in 2014).

In March 2020, the former ABC personality revealed via Instagram that her daughter was in the ICU on life support after suffering “serious brain trauma a fractured skull.”

Michelle went on to tell parents to “always” force their kids to wear helmets “even when they push back.”

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum added, “Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful.”

Later that same week, Michelle admitted she was “mad and disappointed” with her parenting style following the incident.

“Raising Brielle as a single mom with 50/50 custody has made it difficult to ever want to argue with her,” she explained in an April 2020 Instagram video. “I only get her half of the week. I’ve made being her friend more important than being her mom. I regret a lot of things today. … I wish that I could see how important it is for her to possibly hate me until she turns 18 years old and can make her own decisions.”

The former Good Things Utah host received messages of support from her fellow Bachelor Nation members at the time. “Oh, this broke my heart. We are all doing the best we can in each phase of life. Thinking of you,” Kelly Travis wrote, while Amanda Stanton commented heart emojis.

Michelle praised her boyfriend, Mike Weir, for staying by her side during the ordeal although he couldn’t physically be in the hospital due to coronavirus concerns. She posted a photo of the professional golfer’s car in the hospital’s parking lot in April, calling Weir her “forever.”

