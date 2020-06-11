Spreading the word. Michelle Money and her 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, are encouraging kids to wear helmets after the teen’s near-fatal skateboarding accident in March.

“It’s a debate that you have to get really firm with for these kids to follow through,” the Bachelor alum, 39, said during a Wednesday, June 10, Good Things Utah appearance.

When asked why she previously disagreed with her mom about helmet use, Brielle explained, “I don’t know. I had longboarded a lot. Until you go down a steep hill and then lose balance, [you don’t realize the dangers].”

Following a nearly month-long coma, the teenager is happy to be sharing her story with the world. “It’s been crazy. I did [want to talk about it],” Brielle said. “I’ve heard, ‘Wear your helmet. Do this,’ but I think given an actual real-life example of what has happened and seeing the consequences of what happens when you don’t wear a helmet can really help someone.”

She added, “I’m really glad people are aware of it and having their children wear helmets.”

Last month, she and Money posted an Instagram Live video detailing her recovery and how little Brielle knew of the events leading up to her accident.

“I don’t remember that day or the day before,” she explained in the May footage. “I do remember almost a week while I was in [the hospital], but it’s just little pieces. It’s still kind of a weird feeling. A month of my life is gone. It’s really weird.”

Brielle went on to gush that what should have been “awful” actually turned out to be a “positive” experience. “I think I’ve learned more from this experience than anything else that I’ve been through,” she said at the time. “It’s been great. I’ve learned to focus on school. … I’m really grateful this happened.”

After Brielle detailed her plans to attend Stanford University, Michelle gushed, “Her perspective has totally shifted.”