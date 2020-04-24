Going home! Michelle Money announced that her 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, was released from the hospital nearly one month after her devastating skateboarding accident.

“26 days after her accident and she is walking out of the hospital with a whole new outlook on life,” the 39-year-old Bachelor alum wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 24, proudly posing beside her teenage daughter. “What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind blowing. Her ability to push through the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth etc. is beyond impressive to watch as her mother.”

The positive update in Brielle’s condition comes shortly after Michelle’s ex-husband, Ryan Money, revealed that their daughter was “absolutely crushing” all expectations in her recovery. “To think that 10 days ago she hadn’t moved and we had not heard her speak, and she is now walking and talking and it would be hard for you to tell that she was just 3 weeks out from an accident,” he wrote two days before Brielle was approved to leave the hospital.

Michelle applauded her daughter’s fighting spirit in her “speedy recovery” and admitted that their family still had a long road ahead of them. While celebrating Brielle’s incredible accomplishment, Michelle thanked fans for their constant support and prayers following the March 30 accident.

“As I try to explain all of this to Brielle, she is slowly starting to realize what has actually happened the last month,” the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum said on Friday. “It’s a lot to process but she is very grateful for all of you! She does not want to be remembered for this but I think we all know she has a big purpose here that will far surpass the memory of this accident. I am forever grateful she gets the opportunity to experience all this amazing life has to offer her!”

Now that her daughter has made an astonishing recovery, the former Bachelor in Paradise star is “looking forward to a new and beautiful life” with Brielle. “She is my hero,” Michelle concluded.