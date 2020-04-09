Speeding up. Michelle Money’s 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, is recovering “faster” than expected.

“Brielle’s waking up,” the Bachelor alum, 39, said in a Wednesday, April 8, Instagram video of herself and her boyfriend, Mike Weir. “We got her off of a lot of the sedatives, she’s getting her bolt removed today, she’s making movements. I played her favorite song in her ear and she kind of tried to open her eyes. It was so incredible.”

The former ABC personality went on to say, “Things are moving fast. We’re moving all these things and they’re happening faster than we thought, so I’m just so relieved.”

The professional golfer, 49, posted the same update to his own account. “Great news today!” the athlete wrote. “I took Michelle lunch from Chick-fil-a in honor of Brielle! It’s her favorite! She’s making huge progress today and starting to try to open her eyes and move! Go Brie!”

Money has been documenting her daughter’s progress via social media since Brielle’s March 30 accident.

“I just can’t believe this is my life right now,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum told her Instagram followers one week after the teen ended up in the ICU on life support. “I can’t believe it. It is so amazing how things can change in a second and your whole life is thrown upside down.”

On Monday, April 6, the former reality star gushed about her teen’s brain pressure going down. The following day, the Bachelor Pad alum said Brielle was taken off of Propofol, a drug used when the pressure spiked, and was “stable [and] trying to wake up.”

“It’s not like she’s gonna open her eyes and be like, ‘Hi, Mom,’” the Utah native explained on Tuesday, April 7. “I can’t wait for this kid to wake up so I can yell at her. Just kidding, I’m gonna give her the biggest hug. I miss this kid so much.”

Her ex-husband, Ryan Money, shared the same news via Instagram, writing, “Next steps is to have her respond to orders like: ‘Squeeze my fingers,’ ‘Give me a thumbs up,’ ‘Can you open your eyes?’ etc. or to see if she withdraws from pain, like pinching her feet or hands.”