The road to recovery. Michelle Money’s 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, is making major progress following her March 30 skateboarding accident.
“Brielle is absolutely crushing our expectations,” the Bachelor alum’s ex-husband, Ryan Money, captioned a Wednesday, April 22, Instagram post. “Everything that we were prepared for, she is blowing out of the water. To think that 10 days ago she hadn’t moved and we had not heard her speak, and she is now walking and talking and it would be hard for you to tell that she was just 3 weeks out from an accident.”
He went on to write, “She proudly proclaims, ‘I do not have one tube hooked up to me anymore.’ The sensor in her head, the drain in her head, the pic line in her leg, the IVs in both arms and foot, the breathing tube and the feeding tube are ALL GONE! Nobody is more excited about this than she is. Ever since the tubes have been gone, we have not been able to keep her down. We think that she will be able to come home next week sometime. She will continue to work on getting her full strength back, but we are confident that she will get there.”
Ryan added that while the teen’s doctors recommend she takes it easy for the next six months to a year, staying away from bikes and sports, “that is a small price to pay for the injury she sustained.”
In the social media upload, Brielle looked out at her younger siblings. The little ones stood outside the hospital, waving at her with signs through a window.
Michelle, 39, revealed last month that the teenager was in the ICU on life support. “She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull,” the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital. Please, I am asking for prayers. … This is the worst experience of my life.”
The Utah native announced a social media hiatus on April 10 after documenting her daughter's recovery. "As her mom I just feel this overwhelming need to just be present with her during this next chapter in her life," the Bachelor in Paradise alum explained to her Instagram followers. "This is not my story to tell. This is her story."
