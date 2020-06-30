Moving on! Michelle Money’s 15-year-old daughter has been making up her studies following her March coma.

“This kid aced her math course online that she had to make up since she was in the hospital!” the Bachelor alum, 38, captioned a Monday, June 29, Instagram Story video of the teenager holding a box of Nike tennis shoes. “So proud of her! She is doing so awesome!”

The former reality star joked from behind the camera: “Sorry to interrupt your make-out with your shoes.”

The Utah native revealed in April that Brielle’s 26-day hospital stay had come to an end following a skateboarding accident.

“What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind blowing,” the former Good Things Utah host captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “Her ability to push through the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth etc. is beyond impressive to watch as her mother.”

The following month, the teenager appeared on her mom’s Instagram Live to reflect on her health scare.

“I don’t remember that day or the day before,” Brielle explained in the May video. “I do remember almost a week while I was in [the hospital], but it’s just little pieces. It’s still kind of a weird feeling. A month of my life is gone. It’s really weird.”

She added at the time: “I do think people would look at what happened and think this must be awful, but it’s been so positive. I think I’ve learned more from this experience than anything else that I’ve been through. It’s been great. I’ve learned to focus on school.”

The high school student has her sights set on Stanford University, she revealed, adding the she is taking steps toward this goal, which she “wasn’t doing” before her accident. Money gushed, “Her perspective has totally shifted.”

The Utah native welcomed Brielle with her ex-husband, Ryan Money, and is currently dating Mike Weir.