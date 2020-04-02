Michelle Money admitted she wants to change her parenting style after her 15-year-old daughter Brielle landed in the ICU following a skateboarding accident.

“I’m feeling mad and disappointed in myself today,” the Bachelor alum, 39, captioned a Wednesday, April 1, Instagram video recorded in her car. “I know it’s not helpful in this situation but it’s where I’m at. Raising Brielle as a single mom with 50/50 custody has made it difficult to ever want to argue with her. I only get her half of the week. I’ve made being her friend more important than being her mom. I regret a lot of things today.”

The former reality star, who shares her teenage daughter with her ex-husband, Ryan Money, said in the footage that she was “desperate” for Brielle’s love and picked her battles with her.

“I wish that I could see how important it is for her to possibly hate me until she turns 18 years old and can make her own decisions,” the Bachelor Pad alum added. “I should have put the helmet on her before she left. I should have physically put it on her because I am her mother.”

While the Utah native “tried” to convince her teen to wear it, Brielle talked her out of the idea. “Somewhere along the line I stopped taking being her mother the top priority and started prioritizing being her friend,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum said.

Michelle advised her social media followers: “Make it your job for your children to hate you until they are out of the house and that is probably great parenting.”

Bachelor Nation members thanked the former ABC personality for her honesty in the post’s comments. “Even with just little ones it’s a great reminder for as they get older and I’m so sorry you are going through this right now,” Desiree Siegfried wrote, while Kelly Travis added, “Oh, this broke my heart. We are all doing the best we can in each phase of life. Thinking of you.”

The former Good Things Utah host announced on Monday, March 30, that Brielle was “on life support” following a “terrible” skateboarding accident. The teenager went into surgery the following day to have fluid drained from her brain.

Michelle and her boyfriend, Mike Weir, updated her followers on her daughter’s condition following the procedure. “She’s doing good,” the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum said at the time. “[She’s] in stable condition.”