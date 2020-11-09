Stars went all out with their red carpet looks for the 2020 MTV European Music Awards — and we cannot get enough!

Though it’s been a quiet awards show year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, slowly but surely things have started to look a bit more normal. The MTV EMAs on Sunday, November 8, may not have been as packed as years past, but the fashion moments were as big as ever. Shot at various locations such as London and Budapest, celebs like Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha and Madison Beer used the super cool event as a chance to rock their chicest, awe-inspiring looks.

For instance, Ora stunned a ruffled Giambattista Valli number courtesy of stylist Karen Langley. To add even more glam to the head-turning look, she topped the look off with a black net fascinator, which matched a subtle ribbon hidden on the bust of the dress.

Rexha also went for a classy standout ensemble, dazzling in a black-and-white flared minidress from Christopher Kane, which she tied together with thigh-high black latex boots and jewelry from Loree Rodkin and Shay Jewelry.

Meanwhile, for Beer it was all about the sex appeal. Styled by Kris Fe, the “Selfish” singer donned a custom Vivienne Westwood silk dress with subtle sequin and chain details. She accessorized the hot minidress with over-the-knee boots that perfectly matched slick, brown material.

Though Lady Gaga and K-pop group BTS may have taken home the biggest awards of the evening, these stars and many more slayed in the style department.

Keep scrolling to see these and many more of the stunning looks from this year’s MTV EMAs.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)