A major milestone. Madison Beer reflected on how far she’s come with her mental health as she celebrated 12 months since she last self-harmed.

The “Selfish” singer, 21, shared a screenshot of a calendar reminder of the anniversary date via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 26.

“As of today … I am officially one year clean of self-harm,” Beer captioned the photo. “I never thought I’d be able to say this & I am so proud of myself. It has been an uphill battle, so whether might b one day, one week, on month, or one year clean – I’m so proud of you.”

The New York native also posted a picture of a bouquet of flowers sent from a friend along with a note of encouragement.

“A year today,” the message read. “Proud of everything you do but this one’s especially important to me. You being here means so much to me. Can’t even put it into words. On your side always LB. Through everything. No matter what.”

Beer captioned the post, “Don’t even have the words to describe how grateful I am for this one. @lenafultz you have been my guardian angel and a light in the dark. I am so so lucky to have found you … thank you for always heating me, seeing me, and loving me, exactly how I am.”

The “Hurts Like Hell” singer explained that she suffered from self-injury in silence before she was able to reach out for help.

“I’d also like to add … no one around me rlly knew I was struggling when I was,” Beer wrote. “I hid not only my self-harm, nut my pain from the world. Please please please do not ignore the signs if you think someone you know might be struggling. Reach out to your friends. U truly never know what goes on behind close doors.”

She continued, “If you are struggling at all, please please know it does get better and you are so valid and worthy of love and I believe in you.”

Beer — who was discovered by Justin Bieber at the age of 13 — has recently been more open about her mental health struggles. The “Stained Glass” songstress revealed in an interview with The Face on August 21 that she has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

“I haven’t really opened up publicly about a lot of the stuff [I was going through], but I was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder,” she explained. “I was suicidal at one point. I was going through a really tough time, and I felt like making a breakup album amidst going through such real s–t was dumbing myself down in a way that I didn’t want to do.”

Beer said that after she understood the source of her issues she was able to seek treatment and pour her heart into her upcoming debut album, Life Support.

“[But] once I was given a diagnosis, going through therapy three times a week, I was getting more in touch with my emotions and figuring out how to be stable,” she recalled. “I was able to write better and understand myself better. So I could just write the story how I wanted it to be told.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).