A style statement! Meghan Markle put on quite the fashion-forward display at the NAACP Image Awards — but her look carried a special significance.

The 40-year-old royal, who attended the Saturday, February 26, event alongside Prince Harry, opted to wear a Black designer for the evening’s awards show, which is focused on “disrupting inequality, dismantling racism and accelerating change.”

Markle stunned in a two-tone Christopher John Rogers sapphire dress, which she paired with Aquazzura heels, Alexis Bittar earrings and her Cartier Love bracelet. Prince Harry, 37, also wore a Black designer for the awards show, arriving in a black tuxedo by Oswald Boateng.

The couple, who were bestowed with the President’s Award, were all the buzz on social media — in part because of their fabulous fashion. “Harry and Meghan are lookin’ good,” a user wrote, while another said, “@Chrstipher the dress you designed for Meghan is exquisite, such understated glamour, glass and sexiness all in one … I love that they celebrated black designers for the NAACP.”

While the duo’s first public appearance of 2022 was certainly headline-making, the event also brought out a slew of other stars. Everyone from Issa Rae to Meagan Good were in attendance.

That in mind, a handful of celebs tuned in virtually. But it didn’t stop them from getting all dolled up. Take Kerry Washington for example. The Scandal star, who works with stylist Law Roach, wore a stunning dusty rose dress by Zuhair Murad. The look was accessorized with jewels from De Beers. She glittered in a 66-carat diamond necklace, 5.48-carat earrings and a 7.24-carat ring.

Roach was a busy man that night, also stying Zendaya. The 25-year-old Dune actress never disappoints — and this evening was no exception. She dazzled in a Valentino mini dress and matching white coat. Her look was topped off with Christian Louboutin white pumps.

Another style standout was none other than Tracee Elis Ross. Rather than go with a gown, she decided to tune in wearing a stunning royal blue jumpsuit from Yves Saint Laurent.

“2:30am zoom from Italy wearing French fashion for @naacpimageawards,” she captioned a photo of her look. The 49-year-old Pattern Beauty founder even clued her followers into the fact that she did her own makeup for the evening!

To see all these looks and more of the fabulous fashion for the 2022 NAACP Awards, keep scrolling. From Jennifer Hudson to Bianca Lawson, we’re rounding up the best looks, ahead.