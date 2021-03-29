Glam slam! Even though there was no formal red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards 2021, the stars still made sure to show off their epic style throughout the evening. And one scroll through this gallery will prove they definitely didn’t disappoint.

The Saturday, March 27 event, which was hosted by Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson, aired live on BET and honored people of color across film, TV, music, social justice and literature.

A quick look at the attendees and nominees for the evening’s show set our stylish senses into overdrive. A handful of Us Weekly’s best dressed winners from prior 2021 awards shows were in attendance, such Andra Day, Regina King and Angela Bassett.

And Us can confirm that these ladies upped the ante in the fashion department! From Day’s Zebra-print Dundas dress to Bassett’s Wonder Woman-esque Graham Cruz number, the style was top notch.

Some of the best looks from the night didn’t even get a formal photo shoot with a sleek backdrop to boot. In typical 2021 awards season fashion, backyards, living rooms and closets were the setting for show-stopping dresses and designer frocks.

Viola Davis threw up some peace signs in her home to show off her “happy dress,” which happened to be a Duo Olowu peplum style gown. Yara Shahidi also took a trip to the backyard to give Instagram a glimpse of her uber-chic Dior silk pajamas. And don’t even get us started on her skin!

One of our favorite looks of the evening though simply made a statement on stage. Jazmine Sullivan, who performed at the event, stunned in a blue feathery number. She paired the retro-style getup with a diamond choker and floral necklace.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more from the NAACP Image Awards!