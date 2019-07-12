At the 2019 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, July 11, the celebrities got a little playful with their outfits — which makes sense, considering the age group the show is aimed at!

Sports stars like Lindsey Vonn and Nikki Bella walked the red — or should we say orange — carpet as well as Hollywood A-listers like Ciara and Gabrielle Union.

With the ESPY Awards the previous night in Los Angeles, there was definitely a lot of overlap in attendees. But even though a lot of the people may have been the same, the styles definitely were not.

Keeping with the youthful and laid-back esthetic, many opted out of gowns and evening dresses, instead wearing fun pants ensembles in various clean, bright shades.

For instance, Bella almost matched the color-theme of the night in a neon tennis ball green trousers and a white crop top. And Ciara nailed casual cool. As she walked the carpet with her entire family, she donned a high-waisted black skirt with a slit up one leg, a white crop top t-shirt and clean high-top sneakers.

With that being said, there were still a few who really brought it in formal wear. Union stunned in a bronze and green jacquard minidress, while Vonn dazzled in an Audrey Hepburn-esque black A-line number that was covered in black sequins with pops of pink on the sleeves.

From chilled-out styles to more evening-wear attire, keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.