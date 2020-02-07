Celebrity Style

From the Front Row to Epic Parties, This Is the Best Celebrity Style at NYFW Fall-Winter 2020

By
Celebs at New York Fashion Week - Heidi Klum
 Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
11
1 / 11

Heidi Klum

The German beauty attended the Christian Siriano show on February 6 in a silky slouchy white pantsuit. 

Back to top