Body love! Olivia Wilde isn’t afraid to show some skin. In fact, she recently stripped down for her latest True Botanicals campaign to prove that “sustainability is sexy.”

“I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring,” the 37-year-old actress said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “But True Botanicals products are so sumptuous, decadent and luxurious, they’re proof that clean and safe skincare can be an indulgence. I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy.”

Aside from the sleek packaging and good vibes that come along with using products that are good for your skin and the environment, Wilde has also used skincare as way to get in touch with her sensual side. “It’s a ritual to put on a serum, an oil, a body oil that smells incredible,” the True Botanicals ambassador explained in an interview with Vogue. “That puts you in this kind of sensorial experience that changes your mood and can allow you to have the opportunity even just to spend time with your body.”

Developing an appreciation for her body is in part what inspired her un-retouched and completely nude campaign. “When it comes to our relationship to our bodies and celebrating our bodies, we all come to that from very different perspectives and experiences,” the 37-year-old actress said in an interview with Vogue.

As someone who has breastfed two children, Otis and Daisy, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis, she’s come to love “my body now more than I ever have.” As a result, she’s not one to shy away from sharing scantily clad photos, walking around in barely-there tops or freeing the nipple.

“It’s culturally specific because obviously in other countries there’s less of a fear of the nipple. I think that we can all really benefit from making sure that we don’t allow the stigmatization of women’s bodies to infect our own perspective of ourself,” she explained. “If we are allowed opportunities to celebrate our body, it has an effect. It has an effect on how we treat one another and how we treat ourselves.”

For the Don’t Worry, Darling actress, part of “celebrating” her body is giving it the TLC it deserves with the help of some clean products. A switch to non-toxic beauty became more important to the star when she became a mom. “I wanted to be smarter about taking care of myself so that I can be around longer for my kids, I didn’t want to slather on a bunch of carcinogens onto my skin everyday,” she told the outlet.

Instead, she went on a hunt for “clean products” when she became pregnant. And when her kids were little, she kept up with the toxic-free beauty routine in order to avoid exposing her little ones to chemicals. An added bonus? Her revamped routine made her “look and feel” better.

Curious as to want exactly has made its way into the actress’ daily regimen? She’s a big fan of the True Bontanicals’ Nourishing Cleanser and Clear Pure Oil. In the makeup department, she opts for light coverage complexion products, testing everything from Iris & Romeo’s Best Skin Days to RMS’ Un Cover-Up Cream Foundation.