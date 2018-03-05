We are used to oohing and ahhing over the ladies of the red carpet, but the guys rocked some seriously stylish looks at the 2018 Oscars. Sharp tuxedos and sleek suits abounded, as velvet became an unexpected trend of the evening. From Armie Hammer’s merlot two-piece to Daniel Kaluuya’s mismatched ’70-inspired number, the velour apparel was rumored to be a subtle nod to award show’s focus on female empowerment. But plush designs weren’t the only style standouts, keep scrolling to see the embellished jackets, colorful ensembles and expertly tailored looks of the Academy Awards’ best dressed men!