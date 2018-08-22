Grocery shopping just got a lot more chic. The creators and owners behind the quirky streetwear brand Pizzaslime, Stoveman and Hobin, sat down with Stylish to dish on their latest drop of sweatshirts, sweatpants, t-shirts and hats inspired by the L.A-based grocery store Erewhon Market. And since the designers are inspired by pop culture, the link up between their brand and the celeb-fave natural food store make the ultimate match. And while it’s not an official collaboration, the creators got the thumbs up from the store. Everyone from Rosie Huntington Whiteley to Olivia Culpo to Lily-Rose Depp have been spotted picking up organic groceries and prepared fare at the hotspot, so it’s no surprise that other loyal customers and It-girls like Kendall Jenner, Sophie Turner and Chloe Grace Moretz want to show their love for the upscale health food store (they’ve all been spotted in the merch). The two creators talked about why stars can’t get enough of their pieces, where they go for inspiration, their dream celebrity to collab with (hint: she’s a toddler!) and their upcoming projects. Scroll through to get the details.