Blue is definitely Princess Kate’s color! The British royal was a buoyant sight in the vibrant hue at a special reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles III’s coronation.

For the Friday, May 5, celebration, Kate, 41, greeted guests in the cobalt dress by Self Portrait. The flattering frock featured a crisscross neckline and bouncy sleeves. The princess paired the design with sapphire and diamond earrings that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

At the event, Kate was seen mingling with attendees including first lady Jill Biden — who was the picture of spring in a floral dress. The 71-year-old educator attended the gathering with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden. Finnegan, 23, opted for a forest-green dress and gold sandal heels.

Elsewhere at the reception, Prince William was seen chatting with guests, rocking a navy suit and a patterned tie. Charles, 74, for his part, was all smiles at the soirée matching his son and daughter-in-law in the dark shade.

Following the party, Us Weekly confirmed that Prince Harry had arrived in England ahead of his father’s crowning on Saturday, May 6. His Majesty assumed the British throne in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96.

Harry’s arrival in the U.K. comes after months of chatter surrounding his presence at the big event. The 38-year-old prince has been at odds with his family, specifically his brother, since he and wife Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as working royals. Tension only increased following the Sussexes’ explosive 2021 sit-down on CBS and the release of Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in December 2022.

In January, Harry released his debut memoir, Spare, which included many allegations against Charles and William, 40. At one point in the tell-all, he accused the Prince of Wales of physically attacking him over his marriage to Meghan, 41.

The former Suits actress has decided to skip Charles’ ceremony as it falls on her and Harry’s son Archie’s 4th birthday. “As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”

The BetterUp CIO plans to keep his visit to London brief and will be traveling home to celebrate Archie’s special day with Meghan and their 23-month-old daughter Lilibet.

