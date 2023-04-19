All eyes on Priyanka Chopra Jonas! The actress was the epitome of Old Hollywood glamour at the Citadel premiere in London.

Chopra Jonas, 40, was a vision in an orange corset dress by Vivienne Westwood at the Tuesday, April 18, event. The vibrant design clung to the Quantico alum’s curves and featured an off-the-shoulder construction and a flared skirt. Chopra Jonas complemented the gown with a bold red lip and had her brunette tresses styled in bouncy curls.

On the red carpet, Chopra Jonas channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe, giving cameras a number of sultry poses that showed her slightly bending over and poking out her bum. The move caught the eye of her husband, Nick Jonas, who showered her with kisses as he joined her for photos. The “Jealous” crooner, 30, for his part, looked dapper in an all-black ensemble that included a satin-lined blazer.

Chopra Jonas also took snaps with her Citadel costar Richard Madden, who looked handsome in a dark-colored suit jacket.

The new Amazon Prime Video series follows Chopra Jonas’ Nadia Sinh and Madden’s Mason Kane — two former spies — as they “embark on a mission that takes them around the world” after their memories are wiped following the fall of their agency, Citadel. The show, which hits the streaming platform on April 28, also stars Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Ashley Cummings and Abby Conroy.

The Isn’t It Romantic star opened up about the project, sharing with Pinkvilla in a, April 19, interview that she wanted this role to be “elevated” and different from her work on Quantico, which ended in August 2018 after three seasons.

“[In Citadel], I am an agent who is very superior. I mean, over there [in Quantico], I was an FBI agent,” she explained to the outlet. “But it was like policing a little bit more. This [is] sophisticated, it’s intelligence work. So, I wanted to be able to bring a fighting style to her, which is also super confident and quiet.”

Earlier this year, Chopra Jonas opened up to Us Weekly about balancing her new gig with motherhood after welcoming her first child — baby Malti — with Jonas via surrogate in January 2022.

“I was raised by a working mother and father and … you just kind of [juggle everything],” she exclusively told Us last month. “You rely on the community around you. I was raised by my grandma, my grandparents, when my mom and dad would be at work. And we do the same [for Malti].”

