Golden Globes

Back in Black! Proof Jennifer Aniston Always Wears the Same Exact Color to the Golden Globes

By
Golden Globes 2020 - Jennifer Aniston
 Shutterstock
6
1 / 6

2020 Golden Globes

For the 77th annual awards ceremony, The Morning Show star wore a black Dior Haute Couture gown. 

 

Back to top