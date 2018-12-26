Stunning in silver! Queen Elizabeth II posed during the taping of her 2018 Christmas message in what may have been her loveliest look yet. The Queen wore a beautiful silk and lace cocktail dress with scalloped neckline and sleeves made by designer Angela Kelly (the sartorial expert behind many of the Queen’s custom pieces, including the fashion forward powder-blue suit she wore to sit front row at London Fashion Week.) The 92-year-old monarch accessorized with a triple-strand pearl necklace and pearl earrings. But it was her most eye-catching accessory, a fabulous gold, ruby and diamond brooch, that made Us swoon.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Evolution From Princess to the Longest-Reigning British Monarch

Turns out the bling is a sentimental favorite of the Queen’s, given to her by her husband, The Duke of Edinburgh in 1966. The carved ruby, gold and diamond piece was created by British designer Andrew Grima, who made 100 pieces of jewelry for the Royal Family, including many for the late Princess Margaret. While the Queen has an affinity for meaningful brooches, the Scarab design is one she obviously favors, having worn it on many occasions, and in doing so, paying a loving tribute to Prince Philip. With the Queen’s 2018 Christmas message centering on love of family, faith and friends, her choice of jewelry could not have been more perfect.

Queen Elizabeth II Is All About the Accessories in Her New Portraits

Check out all the times Queen Elizabeth has worn the sentimental gift from Prince Philip!