Queen Letizia is hands down one of the most stylish royals in the world. The Spanish monarch knows exactly what to wear for every occasion, whether she’s rocking a blazer while working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic or nailing business casual for an official work outing. But our favorite style is the beautifully elegant formalwear she dons for major royal affairs.

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle know how to turn heads in stylish ball gowns. However, Queen Letizia gives Us an elevated Princess Diana-level of chicness when she steps out for a gala or dinner. For instance, just this year the Spanish beauty wore a velvet midnight blue gown with crystal buttons during a foreign ambassador’s audience that reminded Us of something the People’s Princess would’ve worn in her heyday.

Not to mention, the Spanish beauty is just like Us and rewears some of these fancy dresses for multiple occasions. On July 13, 2020, she re-wore a red number with a structured strapless neckline that she was previously spotted in just the year before. After all, if you love something why wouldn’t you want to wear it again?

There’s one annual event in particular she always brings it for: the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Award. Year after year, she shows up in buzz-worthy looks. In 2017, it was a white tiered fringe minidress that showed off her toned legs. In 2018, she wore a classic little black dress in a fit-and-flare silhouette and just last year she dazzled in a gold-toned number that was accessorized to perfection.

Keep scrolling to check out Queen Letizia’s best formal looks of all time.

