Lady in red! Rachel Weisz returned to the red carpet at the series premiere of Dead Ringers.

The actress, 53, was a must-see in a crimson gown by Valentino at the Monday, April 3, event. The archival dress first debuted in Valentino’s 2011 fall/winter haute couture collection, per British Vogue, and features a halter neckline with woven straps. Weisz, who was dressed by stylist Kate Young, teamed the number with black sandal heels.

For glam, Weisz rocked a natural glow. Makeup artist Genevieve Herr created a soft look, applying dainty blush and a rosy lip. Weisz’s brows were arched to perfection and she sported delicate mascara. “Genevieve is a genius. I love her very much,” the U.K. native said of the beauty guru via Instagram on Monday.

The Disobedience star’s night out marks her triumphant return to the red carpet. She was last seen at a high-profile soirée when she attended the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2020. That evening, Weisz was the epitome of timeless glamour in a strapless frock by Tom Ford. The floor-length piece was equipped with a sparkly sequin lining at the bodice. She teamed the design with a diamond necklace, smoky eyes and voluminous curls.

Dead Ringers, Weisz’s latest project, is a new psychological thriller Amazon Prime Video series that follows the Mantle twins — a pair of gynecologists who are on a mission to change the way women give birth. The show reimagines David Cronenberg’s cult classic 1980s film with Weisz portraying both Elliot and Beverly Mantle.

Weisz opened up about Dead Ringers to Out in a March 17 interview, calling the series a “psychosexual thriller that’s twisted and darkly comedic and camp and voyeuristic.”

Of her dual roles, she said: “I don’t even know which one was more fun or which was more difficult, because they were both challenging and both joyous. And both just gorgeous, gorgeous, aberrant, strange, unusual women to inhabit. I love them both.”

She added: “In the show, I think we really got to investigate how their sisterly obsession unravels over six hours. You see them coming together very tightly, and then they unravel in a pretty twisted way. You get more of that very dysfunctional, intertwined world — a few hours more.”

Keep scrolling to see Weisz at the Dead Ringers premiere: