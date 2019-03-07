Happy Birthday, Rachel Weisz! See Her Hottest Red Carpet Looks

Get out the balloons and confetti, we’re celebrating Rachel Weisz’ birthday! The Favourite actress is turning 49 on Thursday, March 7, and we’re celebrating in style by taking a look back at some of our favorite red carpet looks.

The British beauty has had an impressive career as both a box office hit and critic favorite. She’s won multiple awards including a Golden Globe, SAG and Oscar. But alongside these memorable performances, she’s made herself a staple in the fashion and beauty scene. After all, she is one of the original muses and supporters of fashion designer Narciso Rodriguez.

Beginning her career starring in TV in the ‘90s, she’s gone from really embracing the decade’s trends in minimalist slip dresses to ignoring them completely with bolder, sometimes even avant-garde choices as she’s gotten older.

Starting out, The Constant Gardener actress was known for super sleek and sometimes sensual looks like her fiery spaghetti-strap dress she wore to the Los Angeles premiere of her film Confidence, back in 2003. She definitely turned a couple of heads that night with her matching red lip.

Then in 2005, she attended the 12th Annual Premiere Women In Hollywood in a classy knee-length black and white dress, which she pumped up with some red heels.

Flash forward to more recent looks and she’s kept a bit of her minimalist appeal — like her mini black embellished dress at the Gotham Awards in 2017 — but she’s also made some daring choices, like this year’s Oscar awards where she wore a part-latex part-chiffon Givenchy dress with 3D flowers along the hipline.

All of her looks might not be winners (Latex? At the Oscars?!), but there are some good ones that we looked back on in honor of her 49th birthday. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites over the past two decades.