‘Real Housewives’ Who Have Worn Christian Siriano Designs: Bethenny Frankel, Heather Dubrow, More

Christian Siriano and Bethenny Frankel. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Christian Siriano prefers not to dress The Real Housewives, but a number of the castmates have worn his designs in the past.

During a September 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Siriano opened up about Housewives’ wardrobes, sharing “they don’t pay” for his designs.

Host Andy Cohen then asked if Siriano has “ever” dressed any of the cast, to which he replied, “Maybe.”

“Listen, they’re not on my list because, one, they don’t pay,” he said, noting many A-listers wear designer pieces and then return them. “But my newest Housewife, Bronwyn [Newport], is like my number one customer,” he gushed. “[She] has been shopping for years and spends real money and not The Real Housewives money. I mean, I make her literally couture. All her confessionals are Siriano pieces.”

Besides Newport, other Housewives including Jenna Lyons, Bethenny Frankel, Stephanie Hollman and more have been seen supporting the designer.

Keep scrolling to see these stars and more wearing Siriano’s designs:

