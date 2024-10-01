There’s only one Real Housewife on fashion designer Christian Siriano’s client list.
The former Project Runway winner’s couture has been worn by A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande, but according to Siriano, 38, he doesn’t work with stars from Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise because “they don’t pay.”
Siriano made the admission on the Monday, September 30, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after host — and Real Housewives executive producer — Andy Cohen asked him if he’s ever dressed a Housewife.
“I mean, ever? Maybe. But listen, they’re not on my list because, one, they don’t pay,” Siriano responded to a chorus of shocked “oohs” from the studio audience. “They don’t!” Siriano reiterated.
“But my newest Housewife, Bronwyn [Newport], is like my number one customer. [She] has been shopping for years and spends real money and not The Real Housewives money. I mean, I make her literally couture. All her confessionals are Siriano pieces.”
“Really?” Cohen, 56, responded. “Then maybe Housewives do pay?”
Siriano sassily responded, “One! And she’s new!”
Newport is the newest cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which returned for season 5 on September 18. Newport joins returning cast members Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsenavas, Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks.
Gay recently told Us Weekly that fans will see Cosby take on an even bigger role in the group this season.
“She was the ringleader of a lot of these [group] activities,” Gay, 50, exclusively told Us ahead of the season 5 premiere. “She had to talk me onto the zip line. She had to talk me through my fear of the mud pit. You will see a new Mary this season, and a really engaged Mary. I think everyone’s in for a big surprise.”
As for Gay and Cosby’s relationship, the Bad Mormon author told Us that viewers will see the duo try to heal old wounds and move forward from their various spats through the years.
Deal of the DayShop Now – Buy 2 Pair of any color underwear, get 1 free! View Deal
“You’ll see Mary and I working on things, like repairing the mean things we said to each other over the years and finding a place where we can move forward,” she continued, noting that she was happy that they could put their past behind them.
Meanwhile, Rose is in for a rocky season as she fell out with Barlow during filming.
“It was so quick that I didn’t even see it coming,” Rose, 37, exclusively shared with Us. “It was one of those moments where I was mad at myself for forgetting who people really are and knowing the truth. When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”