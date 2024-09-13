Heather Gay is sharing how fans will see Mary Cosby‘s role in the group change during the new season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“She was the ringleader of a lot of these [group] activities,” Gay, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 5 premiere. “She had to talk me onto the zip line. She had to talk me through my fear of the mud pit. You will see a new Mary this season, and a really engaged Mary. I think everyone’s in for a big surprise.”

As for Gay and Cosby’s relationship, the Bad Mormon author told Us that viewers will see the duo try to heal old wounds and move forward from their various spats through the years.

“You’ll see Mary and I working on things, like repairing the mean things we said to each other over the years and finding a place where we can move forward,” she continued, noting that she was happy that the twosome could put their past behind them.

“I always wanna be in a good place with Mary. And that’s what makes Mary so exciting is because it can change on a dime, you know?” she said with a laugh. “So, I think she keeps me on my toes, but we’re in a really good place right now and I hope we stay there.”

Along with Gay and Cosby, 51, fans will see Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Angie Katsenevas return to RHOSLC for the franchise’s fifth installment. Joining them is newcomer Bronwyn Newport, as well as friends Britani Bateman and Meili Workman.

While calling into SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live in August, Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen revealed that the new season “starts with such a bang” – and perhaps even makes Housewives history.

“It’s very good. They do something that I don’t think has been done on a Housewives show before, which is the whole first episode is the first whole all-cast event. So much happens. It’s really great,” he said. “It’s excellent. The women are great. It feels very fresh. Last season was obviously so huge, but this [season] feels very, from the jump, they’re off to the races. It’s really good.”

While speaking exclusively to Us in June, Marks, 52, teased what people can expect from the new season after season 4’s explosive season finale, where it was revealed that Monica Garcia was involved in the Instagram account Reality Von Tease. The social media account was dedicated to trolling and gossiping about the Salt Lake City cast.

“Well, I can’t say much because what made last season so fabulous is that we didn’t tell you anything,” Marks told Us. “I can tell you [that] I think it’s our best season ever and so do our producers and the whole team. It’s going to be amazing.”

Season 5 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres on Wednesday, September 18, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes can be streamed the following day on Peacock.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi