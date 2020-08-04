An actual living icon. Rihanna covers not one September issue, but all 26 editions of Harper’s Bazaar’s around the world.

On Tuesday, August 4, the U.S. version dropped both of it’s cover with an accompanying spread featuring the 32-year-old Fenty founder in a series of stunning portraits shot by Gray Sorrenti with creative director Jen Brill.

In the close-up cover, the Grammy Award-winner stuns in a white Fenty dress wearing her own ring, Maria Tash earrings and an Anabela Chan choker. In the other full-body cover image, she dazzles in a head-turning yellow Bottega Veneta coat and dress. For the inside spread, the Barbados native models designs from Chanel and Miu Miu alongside some of her very own Fenty and Savage x Fenty pieces in a series of awe-worthy portraits.

In the accompanying story, written by Kahlana Barfield Brown, RiRi dishes on her latest Fenty launch, a skin care line. “I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup and I knew I wanted to make skin care from the very beginning,” she said. “It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for a while and test them in different ways. It’s very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time.”

In a previous 2007 interview, the “Umbrella” singer says that her love of beauty comes from her mom. “She knew everything about perfume, skin care and makeup,” Rihanna said. “She never let me wear makeup, but I was secretly fascinated. So when she’d leave home, I would play around with hers.”

Now she’s creating a space for women who have been left behind by the industry for too long. “Rihanna’s unapologetic determination to make beauty an inclusive industry — and her insistence that beauty be democratic—changed the game,” Tracee Ellis Ross told Harper’s Bazaar. “She seems to imagine from a world where there are no limits, inviting us all to do the same.”

