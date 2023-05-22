Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is living life on the — fashionable — edge! The supermodel nearly avoided a wardrobe malfunction at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 22.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 36, was a must-see in a black Valentino gown at the Club Zero premiere. The sultry number featured an ultra-high slit that almost exposed her bum. The dress was also equipped with an open back and agape sides, allowing Huntington-Whiteley to show a lot of skin. The garment was finalized with a protruding white bow.

Huntington-Whiteley teamed the number with black pointed-toe pumps, diamond bracelets and dangling earrings. The Rose Inc. founder rocked dramatic lashes, rosy cheeks and a sexy matte lip. She had her blonde locks style in a sleek half-up half-down ‘do that drew attention to her facial bone structure.

Her sexy style statement comes after she attended the Kering Women in Motion Awards with longtime partner Jason Statham on Sunday, May 21. For the ceremony, Huntington-Whiteley donned a plunging black dress with webbed sleeves by Saint Laurent. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a layered necklace. Statham, 55, for his part, looked dapper in a dark tuxedo.

The couple also coordinated in black ensembles at the Fast X premiere in Rome, Italy, on May 12. The businesswoman turned up the heat in a corset dress with sheer tights as the Wrath of a Man actor rocked a striped button-up shirt and matching trousers.

The lovebirds — who share son Jack, 5, and daughter Isabella, 15 months – met at a London party in 2009, and they took their romance public two years later. In 2015, Huntington-Whiteley admitted that her romance with the Italian Job actor was better than every prior relationship she’d experienced.

“We’re best mates,” the Transformers: Dark of the Moon star told Self magazine at the time. “He makes me laugh every day. I almost feel like I never had a proper boyfriend before!”

She added that marriage wasn’t the top priority for her or Statham. “For any couple that’s been together for a certain amount of time, there’s a massive amount of pressure to get married,” she noted. “I totally believe in marriage, but being in a happy relationship is much more important to me … [Kids are] something that’s more realistic in the near future.”

Huntington-Whiteley echoed similar sentiments to Extra in October 2018. “I think the time will come,” she said of walking down the aisle. “We’re so happy … I think it will be fun to do it when the [kids] are grown up a bit and can be involved.”

Keep scrolling to see Huntington-Whiteley at Cannes: