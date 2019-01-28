The 2019 SAG Awards red carpet had some seriously glam beauty moments (think: Lucy Boynton‘s abstract eyeliner and Lady Gaga‘s oxblood pout) that paired perfectly with the stars’ couture gowns and jumpsuits, so you may be surprised to learn that celebs were rocking hair, makeup and skincare products you can – inexpensively! – pick up at your local drugstore at the event.

So just how good are the beauty bargains? Well, Amy Adams‘ Burt’s Bees eyeshadow palette rings in at $13, while Emma Stone‘s rejuvenating eye masks cost $3. On the hair front, Gemma Chan‘s ethereal updo got its undone texture courtesy of a $5 Dove dry shampoo, and Amanda Brugel‘s perky ponytail was held in place with a similarly priced TRESemmé hair spray.

Keep scrolling to shop all the budget-friendly drugstore favorites from the SAG Awards red carpet!