White suits! Bright-colored tuxes! ‘90s-inspired cummerbunds! The 26th annual SAG Awards red carpet (well, technically silver) was held on Sunday, January 19, and the biggest names in film and television showed up to celebrate — and prove that they’re on top of their fashion game.
There were those like Adam Driver and Joe Jonas who kept with a classic look consisting of a black-and-white tuxedo, but managed to look extremely dapper, nonetheless. Stars like Fleabag’s Andrew Scott and True Detective’s Mahershala Ali took risks with statement-making colors and textures — and succeeded! — earning a rightful spot in this year’s roundup of best-dressed dudes.
Keep scrolling to see these stars and more as you stop and marvel at the 10 best-dressed men of the evening.