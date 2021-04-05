SAGs The Best Dressed, Hottest Men at the 2021 SAG Awards By Samantha Holender April 5, 2021 Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock for SAG Awards 7 6 / 7 Sam McCarthy The Dead to Me actor wore for an oversized cobalt blue Kenzo suit. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News