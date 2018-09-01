From fluorescent sequins to ladylike lace, Sarah Paulson’s red carpet style never disappoints. The American Horror Story star’s success stems from always staying true to herself, and not conforming to Hollywood’s beauty standards. “The more I can look in the mirror and not recognize myself, the more excited I am. We’re constantly faced with all these ideas of beauty, things that Hollywood puts out there for us to gobble up,” Paulson has said. “It’s very powerful when I look in the mirror and the first thing I’m thinking isn’t, ‘Are you pretty? Are you going to appeal to someone?’ I can work much more freely when I don’t have to concern myself with my looks.”

Karla Welch, Paulson’s stylist, is the mastermind behind her dynamic ensembles. She’s been number one on The Hollywood Reporter’s annual power-stylist list, and it’s clear why: Simply, she never plays it safe. Welch is a wizard at picking out whimsical pieces that are surprising and bold. To the Ocean’s Eight premiere, Paulson wore a neon green Prada gown comprised of 30,000 sequined paillettes designed to look like fringe. At Comic-Con, a Calvin Klein pink leather top with contrasting nylon skirt was an unexpected combo.

Scroll through to see more of Paulson’s best red carpet looks, including gorgeous dresses, chic pants, stand-out tops, cool outfits and stunning designs from Marc Jacobs, Dior, Carolina Herrera and more.