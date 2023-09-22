When it comes to fashion, Princess Kate can do no wrong — and her latest looks are proof.

The British royal caught Us by surprise when she ditched her posh midi-length dresses for perfectly tailored suits while representing the monarchy at a number of different engagements earlier this month.

Most recently, she looked ready for fall in a camel-colored blazer and wide-leg trousers while visiting Streets of Growth — a charity that works to provide resources for young people. (Her Tuesday, September 19, visit came as her husband, Prince William, was promoted his Earthshot Prize in New York City.)

Kate paired the khaki set with a crisp white top and pointed-toe taupe heels. The U.K. native opted for minimal jewelry and soft glam, giving off a calm and sophisticated appearance. She wore her brunette mane in loose curls and appeared to don trendy curtain bangs.

Keep scrolling to see the princess’ streak of suits: